iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the July 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 31,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

