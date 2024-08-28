iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Holdings Boosted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 549,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

