iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.11

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 12617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716,890 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

