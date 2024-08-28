iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 454.3% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,157. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

