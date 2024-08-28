iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.40

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.40 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 831485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

