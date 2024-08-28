iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

