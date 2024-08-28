iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.
iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI BIC ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.
iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).
