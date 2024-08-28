iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 1,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.