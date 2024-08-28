iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,146. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

