iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $36,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 17,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.