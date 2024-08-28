iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

