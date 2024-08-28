iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.74. 35,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 47,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $250.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

