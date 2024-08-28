iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.45

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.34, with a volume of 61378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $742.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

