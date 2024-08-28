iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average is $289.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.