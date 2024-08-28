iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,635. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $187.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

