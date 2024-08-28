iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,649. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average is $175.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

