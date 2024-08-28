iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,373 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $167.79. 1,117,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,108. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

