iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 168,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.66. The stock had a trading volume of 208,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,585. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

