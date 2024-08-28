iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,425. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.