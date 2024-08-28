iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.74

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.