J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-10.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJM opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $147.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

