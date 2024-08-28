Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.63.
JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jabil Price Performance
JBL opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jabil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.
Jabil Company Profile
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
Featured Stories
