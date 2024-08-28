Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

