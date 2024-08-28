Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.60

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 26255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. CWM LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

