Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.60

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 26255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Akamai: AI Tailwinds Drive Edge Computing and Security Growth
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- DoorDash Stock Sprints Higher on EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.