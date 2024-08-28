Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.60

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 26255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. CWM LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.