Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.58% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

