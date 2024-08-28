Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.91

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 8406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
