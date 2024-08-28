Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.91

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 8406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 774,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.