Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
