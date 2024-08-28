Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.99.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

