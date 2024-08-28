JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.83

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $25.50. JD.com shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 7,555,379 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

