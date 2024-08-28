Jeffery Darby Sells 1,400 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

