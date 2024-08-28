Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.
About Jenoptik
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.