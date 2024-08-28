Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

