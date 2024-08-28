Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $14.04 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $14.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,192.29 or 0.99957963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00107013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.