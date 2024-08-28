JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
