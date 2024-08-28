John S. Anderson Sells 10,444 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KN opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

