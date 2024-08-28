Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.13. 7,093,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $167.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

