Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Buys C$12,500.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron P. Bell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

TSE:JOY traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.50. 32,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,011. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.88.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.1199052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOY. Cormark upped their price objective on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

