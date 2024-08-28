Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.21

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Jowell Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.
Jowell Global Company Profile
