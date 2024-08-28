Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.21

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

