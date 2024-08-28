JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 69,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 502,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 22,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 967.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

