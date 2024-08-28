JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Announces GBX 2.75 Dividend

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan American Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 978 ($12.90). 610,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 992.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 971.66. JPMorgan American has a 1 year low of GBX 748 ($9.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,032 ($13.61).

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

