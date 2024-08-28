JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.47

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 51948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

