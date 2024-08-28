JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.99

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $847.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,094 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.