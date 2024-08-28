K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 13th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.35. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$30.03 and a 1 year high of C$37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9897795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

