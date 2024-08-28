K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $251,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.67. 39,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $139.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

