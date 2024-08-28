Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $310.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.56. Kardex has a one year low of $182.02 and a one year high of $310.40.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.