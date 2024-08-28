Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Up 1,341.2% in August

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KBDC opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
