Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Up 1,341.2% in August

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBDC opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

