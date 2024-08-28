Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

