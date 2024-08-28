Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.14

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.14 and last traded at C$20.10, with a volume of 224437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

