Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 500,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,160. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $1,423,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $3,194,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,477,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 878,217 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.