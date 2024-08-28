Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Trading Down 12.7%

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$136.14 and last traded at C$136.88. Approximately 75,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 59,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$156.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KXS. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.315416 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$124,284.53. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. Insiders sold 7,593 shares of company stock worth $1,136,807 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.