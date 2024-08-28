Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $18.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $485.20. 7,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,950. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.44.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

