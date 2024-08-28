Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,249. The firm has a market cap of $381.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

